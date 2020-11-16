A country in a whole lot of trouble

Why do I feel as if we had an election that solved nothing?

The sitting president was rejected, but his party retained the Senate and added House seats. His defeat made Donald Trump one of only a handful of incumbents to be denied a second term, but he is already talking about 2024.

While Trump now trails President-elect Joe Biden by more than 5.6 million votes, he received over 73 million votes — 10 million votes more than he did in 2016. Biden flipped five states that Trump carried in 2016, but three of them were by razor-thin margins (Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin).

Don’t let Biden’s 306 electoral votes mislead you. If Trump had won those three close states instead of narrowly losing them, both candidates would have each received 269 electoral votes, throwing the election to the House, which would have given Trump a second term.

Trump lost narrowly even though he was a vulgar, narcissistic bully who still can’t acknowledge his own defeat. He has undermined important institutions that Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, hold dear.