Democrats try to counter attack ads over drug prices

Facing a $5 million barrage of ads attacking their health care plans as “socialist,” Democrats are hitting back with a “five-figure” digital campaign thanking members in battleground districts for supporting a bill they say would lower the cost of prescription drugs.

The ads, launched Tuesday by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, come as groups from both sides of the aisle are waging a messaging war over a Democratic proposal that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices for a subset of drugs with drugmakers based on average prices in certain foreign countries.

Democrats are attempting to push through a drug pricing plan while they have control of the White House and narrow majorities in the House and Senate. The early attacks on the effort indicate that health care and drug prices -- key issues in the last several campaign cycles -- will remain central to the battle for control of Congress in 2022.

The DCCC ads, shared first with CQ Roll Call, feature 16 Democrats in competitive races. Pictures of their faces are superimposed over text that says they have “the nerve to fight for lower prescription drug prices” while conservative groups try to “make affordable medicine seem scary.”

That’s a reference to an ad campaign launched by the conservative American Action Network earlier this month that described the Democrats’ drug pricing plan as “Nancy Pelosi's socialist drug takeover plan.” The American Action Network has spent $5 million on television and digital ads targeting 48 Democrats this month.