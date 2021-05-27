Kamala Harris’ ascension to the vice presidency left the Senate without any Black women. To fill that void, activists are eyeing opportunities to elect Black female senators in North Carolina and Florida, two perennial battleground states.

Last week, news broke that Florida Democratic Rep. Val B. Demings is planning to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. In North Carolina, two Black women are running for the state’s open Senate seat: former state Sen. Erica Smith and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to lead the court. The high-profile candidates and the states’ competitive natures make the pair of races top opportunities to elect Black women, activists say.

There’s a sense of urgency to quickly fill the void Harris left in the Senate. When the first Black woman elected to the Senate, Illinois Democrat Carol Moseley Braun, lost reelection in 1998, 18 years passed before Harris was elected in 2016.

“What we’re not doing is waiting another 20-something years to elect the next Black woman,” said Glynda Carr, who leads Higher Heights for America PAC, which supports Black female candidates.

Focus shifts south

While candidates could still enter other Senate races, “realistically” North Carolina and Florida are the most promising opportunities to elect Black women to the Senate, said Stefanie Brown James, co-founder of The Collective PAC, which supports Black candidates.