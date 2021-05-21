Fundraising shows Democrats taking New Mexico fight seriously

Democrats have rushed to support New Mexico state Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s bid to succeed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in what is considered a safe Democratic seat, new campaign finance disclosures show.

Stansbury raised almost $1.2 million in roughly six weeks as contributions flooded in from Democratic House leaders, labor unions and special interest groups after weeks of appeals from party leaders warning that the race was “critical” and a loss would be “devastating.”

“This is the first big test for House Democrats in 2021,” read one such missive, from California Rep. Adam Schiff. “We cannot let Republicans flip this seat.”

Stansbury, a former Senate staffer, collected almost triple the $344,000 raised by her Republican opponent, state Sen. Mark Moores, during the April 1 to May 12 period covered by reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

“I am humbled by the growing support of people who recognize the importance of this election and want to send a representative to Congress who grew up in our district, understands our communities, and has the leadership and heart to help rebuild a more equitable future,” Stansbury said in a statement from her campaign.