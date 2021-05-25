‘I’m a good compartmentalizer’: Susan Wild talks moving on from Capitol riot

Susan Wild has been talking for a full four minutes before she pauses to take a breath, seemingly her first since I asked a question. “And then finally,” she begins to say with a big exhale, before correcting herself. “Well, no, never mind — it’s not ‘finally’ because I have two or three things I want to say.”

Wild is known for being chatty, even for Capitol Hill, but she’s no blowhard. The Pennsylvania Democrat, who came to Congress as part of 2018’s blue wave, has tried to keep a low profile — even as two devastating events pushed her into the limelight.

On not running for Senate

Pennsylvania is losing a congressional seat thanks to the latest census, and that has some of Wild’s peers from the 2018 class eyeing a potential Senate bid. But not Wild — no matter how the maps turn out, she won’t join the already crowded field.

“I love having a district I can know every corner of … I think it would be incredibly frustrating to represent 67 counties and barely ever get to some of them,” she says. “So, no, I’m solid staying where I am.”

It’s a district she came to more than 30 years ago, almost by chance.