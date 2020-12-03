At the Races: Humble pie

By Stephanie Akin, Bridget Bowman and Kate Ackley

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we'll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team.

While many of us have been scouring the internet for recipes to spice up turkey leftovers, House Democrats may need a recipe for humble pie.

This week, it became clear that no House Republican incumbent lost reelection this cycle, with California Rep. Mike Garcia securing a narrow victory over Democrat Christy Smith in the Los Angeles-area 25th District. Smith may already be eyeing a rematch in 2022, tweeting a GIF with the words “I’ll be back” after The Associated Press called the race.

The November results, culminating in a narrower House majority, sent Democrats reeling. They took their first step toward the next election cycle earlier this morning, electing New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to lead the DCCC for the 2022 midterms.