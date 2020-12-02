Former Atlanta City Council Member Kwanza Hall will serve briefly as Congressman Hall after defeating former Morehouse College President Robert M. Franklin in an all-Democratic special election runoff for the remainder of the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis’ term.

Hall was leading Franklin 54 percent to 46 percent when The Associated Press called the race for the Atlanta-area 5th District shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Whether Hall actually gets to vote in Washington will depend on whether the House is still in session when he arrives. Lawmakers are not scheduled to be in beyond Dec. 10, but numerous unfinished agenda items, including a spending package to prevent a partial government shutdown on Dec. 11, make it possible the calendar will be revised.

The term Hall won ends on Jan. 3, when the seat will be filled by state Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams, who won a full two-year term last month. After Lewis died in July, Williams, who is also a state senator, was chosen by state party leaders to replace him on the November ballot. But she did not run in the Sept. 29 special election for his unexpired term. In that race, Hall finished first among seven candidates with 32 percent, followed by Franklin with 29 percent. Under Georgia law, candidates need more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

The Office of the Historian of the House of Representatives doesn’t keep an official tally of the shortest-serving members since there are many variables, but it is clear that Hall won’t set any records. Louisiana Democrat Effingham Lawrence served in the House for just one day — March 3, 1875 — the last day of the 43rd session of Congress.