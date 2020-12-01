GOP shouldn’t count its midterm chickens before they hatch

ANALYSIS — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has already guaranteed that his party will take back the chamber in two years. He could be right. Or not. We have no way of knowing what things will look like in May or October of 2021, let alone April or September of 2022.

Midterms do tend to be referenda on the incumbent president, and history shows that voters have often punished the sitting president and his party, particularly in House elections. The GOP lost 40 seats in 2018 and 30 seats in 2006, when they held the White House. Democrats lost 63 seats in 2010 and 54 seats in 1994 during Barack Obama’s and Bill Clinton’s first midterms as president.

So, promising victory in 2022, given the narrow Democratic House advantage in the next Congress, isn’t outlandish or unreasonable. It’s merely premature, especially given our weird politics these days.

One of the problems in making a forecast this far out is that circumstances change.

I remember writing in the spring of 2009 that there were no indications that a Republican wave would sweep Democrats out of the majority in 2010. And there weren’t any — at that time. Democrats were overperforming in House special elections, and Obama’s approval numbers remained strong.