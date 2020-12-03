Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney chosen to chair DCCC going into choppy election cycle

House Democrats have chosen New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to lead their campaign arm in 2022, and Maloney has his work cut out for him.

Maloney defeated California Rep. Tony Cárdenas in the race to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, leveraging his knowledge of the committee’s inner workings and his own experience running in a competitive district. The caucus vote was 119-107.

Democrats enter the 117th Congress with their smallest majority in more than a century and face a difficult election cycle in 2022, since the president’s party typically loses House seats in midterm elections.

House districts will also be redrawn across the country to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census, and a Democratic effort to capture control of state legislatures that would control that process came up empty in November..

But Maloney is determined to reverse that trend. He told CQ Roll Call in an interview last month, “I don’t give a damn about the past. I’m not a historian. My job is not to whine about it, my job is to win.”