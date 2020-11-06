Democrats have little to show from efforts to wrest control over redistricting

Redistricting power will largely remain in Republican hands for the next decade after Tuesday’s elections, although control of several state legislatures has not been finalized.

Republicans have so far held on to their majorities in every state they currently hold — and may end up adding control of New Hampshire’s legislature. Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, said that leaves the GOP with the advantage in deciding House district boundaries for another decade.

“For every chamber that matters for redistricting that was on the ballot, we successfully defended our majority or picked up seats,” Kincaid said. “We have an opportunity to build a new Republican majority in Congress because of the success we had on Tuesday.”

Early in the year, Democrats cited favorable polling and demographic trends to target half a dozen state legislatures with a say in redistricting in a $50 million “Flip Everything” campaign through the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. While results have not been finalized, Democrats have not flipped a single legislative chamber.

DLCC spokeswoman Christina Polizzi attributed the troubles to maps that already favored the GOP and President Donald Trump’s strength in Republican areas.