Sen. Mark Kelly took the oath of office Wednesday, following the path of Ohio’s John Glenn and others who once orbited the Earth and later landed on Capitol Hill.

The Arizona Democrat, a former NASA astronaut and Navy pilot who flew combat missions in the Persian Gulf, was sworn in Wednesday afternoon on the chamber floor by Vice President Mike Pence. Kelly, dressed in a suit, put his hand on a bible held by fellow Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema whose purple hair was accentuated by a long zebra print coat.

Kelly took the oath as his twin brother, astronaut Scott Kelly, children and wife, former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, watched on. After completing the oath, his fellow senators gave him a standing ovation.

Kelly joins the chamber after Arizona’s election ballots were certified Monday. He beat out Republican Martha McSally, also a veteran, claiming the final two years of the late John McCain’s Senate term.

McSally was appointed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey to fill McCain’s seat after losing her 2018 Senate race to Sinema. (The Sinema-McSally race was to fill the open seat of retiring Republican Jeff Flake.) Kelly’s addition to the chamber shrinks the GOP’s Senate majority by one, to 52-48.