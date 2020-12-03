Senate panel approves nominees to fill all FEC vacancies

The Senate Rules and Administration panel took a big step toward restoring a full slate at the Federal Election Commission, approving three nominees by voice vote Thursday.

If confirmed by the full Senate, the two Republicans and one Democrat would restore the beleaguered agency to its full slate of six commissioners.

Shana M. Broussard, the Democrats' pick, who currently serves as counsel to FEC Commissioner Steven Walther, would be the agency’s first Black commissioner in its 45-year history.

President Donald Trump formally nominated Broussard in late October, along with a Republican pick: Sean J. Cooksey, who serves as general counsel to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. The third nominee, whom the administration had previously picked, is Allen Dickerson, legal director of the Institute for Free Speech, which favors deregulation of campaign finance.

The committee approved all three nominees by voice vote, but three Democrats — ranking member Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Tom Udall of New Mexico and Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto — said they wanted it noted that they opposed the two GOP nominees.