At the Races: Supreme politics

A year that has included the impeachment of a president, a global outbreak of a deadly virus, an economic collapse and nationwide protests around social justice has added one more historic event to the list: a partisan battle over a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. Not to mention a looming electoral showdown, with President Donald Trump on Wednesday not committing to a peaceful transfer of power.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday sent shockwaves through the political world, but it’s not clear how the battle to replace her could roil the 2020 elections. Amid all the chaos, the presidential race has remained remarkably stable since voters are so polarized.

Ginsburg’s death did inject new energy into Senate races, with record amounts of cash flowing to Democratic campaigns and Republicans expecting the fight to rev up their base. Will the Supreme Court battle actually move swing voters? Candidates’ TV ads could provide clues about whether campaigns see the high court as a salient issue. On Wednesday, for example, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper released a new TV ad in his race against GOP Sen. Cory Gardner, where he references the high court, connecting it to other issues, including health care costs and abortion.

As the Supreme Court fight shakes up Senate races, one contest could actually affect the confirmation tussle in Congress. The winner of Arizona’s special Senate election to serve out the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s term could be seated shortly after the November election, and potentially in time to vote on Trump’s nominee. GOP Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat, has been locked in a heated race against retired astronaut Mark Kelly. On Wednesday, Kelly told “The View” that the winner of the special election should be “promptly seated” once the results are certified.