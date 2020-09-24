The looming Senate fight over confirming a Supreme Court nominee will put members of the Judiciary Committee in the spotlight, particularly Texas Republican John Cornyn, a former state Supreme Court judge.

Cornyn’s reelection campaign against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar has not been one of the marquee races in the battle for control of the Senate this year, partly because Hegar has not posted the same eye-popping fundraising totals as Democratic contenders in other states. The limited number of polls have also shown her doing worse against Cornyn than her party’s nominee at the top of the ticket, former Vice President Joe Biden, does against President Donald Trump.

But that could change if the Supreme Court battle pushes voters, especially suburban women, further into their partisan corners as Republican efforts to confirm Trump’s replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg start to dominate news coverage.

Asked at the Capitol on Monday how the Supreme Court vacancy could affect his reelection, Cornyn told CQ Roll Call it would be a “major factor.”

“But I can see it cutting both ways, in terms of people’s response,” he added. “They seem pretty polarized already.”