Supreme Court fight jolts battle for the Senate

The battle over replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court is infusing Senate candidates with a new burst of energy, with voters already casting ballots and Election Day just six weeks away.

Democrats channeled their grief and anger after Ginsburg’s death Friday into donations to candidates working to defeat Senate Republicans and take control of the chamber.

Some Republicans, however, expect a partisan fight over a high court vacancy to energize their base, boosting vulnerable senators in GOP-leaning states.

Judicial nominations have long motivated Republican voters, particularly those who oppose abortion rights, but the record fundraising numbers reported over the weekend suggest Democrats are tapping into frustration over Supreme Court fights that have rocked the past two election cycles.

Democrats have been reeling since 2016, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a hearing or vote on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, leaving the seat vacant until after Donald Trump was inaugurated. Democratic furor intensified in 2018, when Brett M. Kavanaugh was confirmed to the high court amid accusations of sexual assault, which Kavanaugh denied.