Even with winds favoring Democrats holding their House majority or even adding seats, House Republicans in the next Congress could see an increase in the number of members who represent districts carried by the Democratic presidential nominee.

Right now, it’s a small club. Only three GOP incumbents in districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016 survived the Democratic wave two years later: Will Hurd of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and John Katko of New York.

Their posse was going to be thinned by at least one when Hurd decided not to run for reelection. But then Mike Garcia won the May special election in California’s 25th District, where Clinton won by nearly 7 points in 2016.

All three congressmen face competitive races this fall, but have a decent chance of returning. Katko and Fitzpatrick’s reelections are rated Tilt Republican. And Garcia’s race is now rated a Toss-up (from Tilt Democratic) as President Donald Trump is running close to how he did four years ago and Democrats have yet to define the congressman as a Trump Republican, enough to pull him down.

GOP prospects are also good in Florida’s 26th District, where the race rating changes from Tilt Democratic to Toss-up. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is mounting a strong challenge to Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Trump will lose the district again (he lost it by 16 points in 2016), but his performance with Cuban Americans and Gimenez’s local profile as the face of the coronavirus response gives him higher positive name identification than typical challengers.