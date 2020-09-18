Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday after a trailblazing legal career that started with fights for women’s rights and ended with her ascension into a liberal cultural phenomenon for her outspoken and consistent judicial approach.

Ginsburg, 87, died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington after more than 27 years on the high court. The cause was complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court announced in a news release.

Her death sets off yet another high-stakes confirmation fight in the Senate right in the middle of a heated presidential election — possibly giving President Donald Trump a third appointment to the high court in less than four years.

That would deepen a conservative tilt to the court that could bring far-reaching changes to the nation’s legal landscape in health care, immigration and civil rights. Ginsburg was a consistent voice in the liberal wing of the court.

Trump last week released a list of potential Supreme Court appointments if given another chance, including three Republican senators — Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. Mostly seen as part of his pitch to conservative voters on issues such as gun control and abortion, that list will now become key.