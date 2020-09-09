President Donald Trump added a new slate of names Wednesday to his list of potential picks for any future Supreme Court vacancy, including three Republican senators who have been the most vocal critics of the high court decisions in the past few months.

Trump’s announcement of 20 new names basically doubled his existing list, which he started in 2016. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was among those who credited the move with giving conservative voters who focus on abortion and gun rights a reason to back his candidacy.

This time, Trump used the list to highlight what he might do if he gets a chance in a second term, and to draw a distinction between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump was the first presidential candidate to release such a list, and he said Biden should also do so.

“Joe Biden has refused to release his list perhaps because he knows the names are so extremely far left that they could never withstand public scrutiny, or receive acceptance,” Trump said at the White House announcement. “He must release a list of justices for people to properly make a decision as to how they will vote.”

Trump’s inclusion of Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas is part of a signal that his next appointment would be even more conservative than his two appointments of Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.