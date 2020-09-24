Election energy revs up on abortion policy

Evangeline Lancette, the 21-year-old field director for the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List in Montana, is one of over 350 canvassers nationwide clocking long hours going door-to-door to speak to voters this year.

“Every time we see change, it is like making us that much more empowered to keep going every day until the end of the election,” she told CQ Roll Call. “We have been able to change many people’s minds.”

The other side of the abortion debate also is putting up a fight. Laura Terrill, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana’s vice president of external affairs, says the abortion rights group is ramping up digital advertising and virtual organizing events.

“We are running nearly a $1 million program in Montana and definitely the most far-reaching program we've run here in the state,” she said.

The death of liberal Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is galvanizing activists on both sides of the abortion issue, who were already ramping up on-the-ground efforts to rally behind candidates on the national and state level as the Nov. 3 elections approach. Republicans are in sight of a 6-3 majority, the culmination of a nearly five-decade push to remake the courts after the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade case affirmed a nationwide right to abortion.