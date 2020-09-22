GOP senators buff green credentials as Election Day nears

All politics are local, Senate Republicans’ environmental politics included.

In the South, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., favors a ban on offshore oil and gas drilling. In the West, Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., highlight their work on a new law that permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal pool of money from oil and gas royalties, and provides $9.5 billion over five years for the National Park Service to knock off its backlogged list of maintenance projects.

In Alaska, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Aug. 24 came out against the Pebble Mine — a proposed copper and gold project in the state’s southwest near Bristol Bay, home to the world’s biggest wild salmon run — after the Army Corps of Engineers determined the project would not meet permit requirements under federal water law.

As the country reels from scorching fires and smoke-obscured skies in the West as well as hurricanes, tropical storms and flooding in the East and South, Senate Republicans up for reelection are hewing to local environmental issues rather than focusing on national climate policy in an attempt to woo moderate voters on Election Day. The strategy could help separate them from President Donald Trump, whose administration has weakened or eliminated scores of environmental rules and climate protections.

“I think that’s the winning strategy for elect or for reelect,” said Heather Reams, executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a right-leaning clean energy group. “Being very specific and hyperlocal, I think, is the winning ticket,” she said, adding that she would coach Republicans running for office to ignore national trends. “What matters is what’s going on at home.”