Democrats keep edge in fight for Senate amid growing GOP headache

ANALYSIS — It was April 20, almost five months ago to the day, when I wrote that “while the fight for Senate control in November is a toss-up, I’d probably put a pinkie on the scale for Democrats right now.”

The fight for the Senate is still uncertain, but that pinkie quickly became a thumb and is now two or three fingers and possibly a whole hand.

The problem for the GOP is that in addition to needing to hold surprisingly competitive contests in normally reliable states, the party also needs to hold seats in four toss-up or anti-Trump states.

Democrats who feel confident about Senate races in Maine or North Carolina should take a deep breath and wait until at least mid-October. And those who dismiss Democratic challengers in Iowa, Montana, South Carolina and even Kansas ought to take a second and third look before proclaiming the outcome inevitable.

How does the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg alter things? We can’t be sure, but it probably doesn’t change things dramatically. It may help Republican Senate candidates in very conservative, pro-Trump states (e.g., Montana and South Carolina) by elevating one issue on which there is an extreme partisan divide. But it could help Democratic Senate hopefuls in Democratic-tilting states such as Maine and Colorado.