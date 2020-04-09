At the Races: Badger State bungle

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Wisconsin’s election on Tuesday, with scenes of frightened voters waiting for hours to cast ballots and poll workers dressed in personal protective equipment, was a primer on how not to hold an election during a pandemic. But the verdict is still out on the right way to do it.

Wisconsin officials persisted in holding the state’s presidential primary and several down-ballot contests in spite of rising death rates, closed polling locations and a statewide stay-at-home order. In the following days, Georgia and New Jersey officials delayed their primaries (Georgia’s had already been rescheduled once). In Florida, where two poll workers may have contracted COVID-19 during the state’s March 17 presidential primary, election officials asked the state’s Republican governor to allow for more early and absentee voting before more primaries are held on Aug. 18.

But in just a few weeks, some people in Wisconsin must vote again. Voters in the state’s 7th District are expected to return to the polls for a special election to fill the solidly red House seat, open since the September resignation of former GOP Rep. Sean P. Duffy.

The Democrat in that race, Tricia Zunker, a lawyer and Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court associate justice, is calling on the state’s Republican-led Legislature to make it a mail-in contest only. She points out that the May 12 election falls within some estimates of the state’s peak for the virus.