Wisconsin foreshadows more COVID-19 election law tests

A Supreme Court decision about absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s elections has voting rights advocates warning other states to prepare for a surge of absentee votes in November — and one prominent Democratic lawyer sees a silver lining that could widen the opportunity for voters in upcoming elections.

In a sharply divided 5-4 decision late Monday, the Supreme Court halted a lower court’s order to give Wisconsin voters an extra six days to submit absentee ballots after Tuesday's election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A key part of the case turns on the large increase in requests for absentee ballots in Wisconsin, in part because of public health concerns about going to polling places in person and being exposed to the highly contagious coronavirus.

That ongoing health emergency created a severe backlog of ballots that were requested but not promptly mailed, and Democrats say some Wisconsin voters won’t get their absentee ballots until after election day.

The legal drama played out on the day before the election, with the Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day to be counted.