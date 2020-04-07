SEC rules could thwart political spending disclosure efforts

For years, Capitol Hill has gridlocked over proposals to mandate new public disclosures of corporate political money. So, activists like Bruce Freed have turned to shareholder-driven campaigns to get corporations to report details of such spending on their own.

Now, under pressure from big business lobbies like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, the Securities and Exchange Commission is considering new rules that could thwart efforts like Freed’s. If adopted, the proposed regulations could block myriad shareholder resolutions targeting everything from companies’ political disclosures to environmental and corporate governance policies.

“This is a huge battle,” said Freed, president of the Center for Political Accountability. His center, along with the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Research at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, puts out an annual index rating companies on how forthcoming they are on where they spend money used for electioneering and how they oversee that spending.

“With a legislative process that is essentially broken down, addressing political or election-related disclosure, climate change, board diversity and other issues, the only way that these have been able to be raised and addressed is through a shareholder resolution,” Freed said.

The SEC made public its proposals to overhaul the process of shareholder resolutions and proxy voting late last year and solicited comments into February. The agency is now tasked with reviewing those submissions. SEC staff shifted to remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic; Christopher Carofine, a spokesman for the agency, said by email that the SEC declined to comment on the rule-making and whether COVID-19 would delay the process.