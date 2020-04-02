At the Races: Pandemic hits airwaves

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The novel coronavirus has upended campaigns across the country, from the national parties down to local races. Thursday afternoon, the Democratic National Committee announced it is postponing its convention in Milwaukee until the week of Aug. 17, one week before the GOP convention in North Carolina.

The pandemic is also hitting the airwaves, with super PACs engaged in the presidential race launching new spots to criticize, or defend, President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis. Congressional campaigns are starting to do the same. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his potential challenger, Democrat Amy McGrath, have been talking about the crisis in recent ads in the Kentucky Senate race.

One new ad drew attention to a competitive open-seat race in Texas’ 22nd District. Republican Kathaleen Wall, who is in a primary runoff there, just launched an ad that her potential Democratic opponent slammed as “race-baiting.” The spot begins with a narrator saying, “China poisoned our people. President Trump has the courage to call it what it is.” The ad shows red arrows labeled “Chinese virus” traveling from China to the U.S. and features footage of Trump saying “the Chinese virus.”

Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni, who avoided a runoff by winning his March 3 primary outright, said the ad was “unacceptable and dangerous to TX-22’s large Asian American and Pacific Islander population, who are intimately aware of the FBI warning about the recent surge of hate crimes against their community.” The district is among the diversifying suburban seats in Texas that Democrats are targeting this cycle and nearly 20 percent of the district’s population is Asian, according to Census Bureau estimates.