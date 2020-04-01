What happened to the ‘rally around the flag’ effect

ANALYSIS — With the Democratic presidential contest suspended, President Donald Trump appearing daily at briefings and former Vice President Joe Biden largely invisible, it wouldn’t be surprising if the president’s job approval numbers ticked up. That’s exactly what usually happens when the “rally around the flag” effect kicks in.

In times of crisis, Americans rally behind the president, who invariably stands as a symbol of national pride and unity. They place country above party, even putting aside their ideological differences. That’s what happened after September 11, during the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and during the Cuban Missile Crisis of late 1962.

The result in each of those cases was a spike in the president’s job performance numbers, invariably by more than 10 points, often by 20 or 30 points or more.

Since presidential job performance is positively correlated to the president’s performance in elections, the improved job numbers should translate into better hypothetical ballot test numbers, as well.

The president has been on television every day for weeks, talking about national unity, the war on the coronavirus and steps to protect all Americans. He has surrounded himself with military leaders, cabinet secretaries and medical authorities who have credibility with a broad swath of the American public