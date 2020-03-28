New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday that the state’s presidential primary and a special election in the 27th District will be postponed from April 28 to June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The elections will now coincide with the state’s primaries for congressional and state legislative races. The special election in the 27th District will replace former GOP Rep. Chris Collins, who resigned in September and was sentenced to prison for insider trading.

“I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote,” Cuomo said in a Saturday news conference. The governor noted he originally advocated for the presidential primary to be on the same day as the other primaries.