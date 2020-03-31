DeWine’s quick response to coronavirus looks prescient now

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily 2 p.m. TV briefing in his effort to stop the spread of coronavirus has grown so popular, followers created a special hashtag: #winewithdewine. “We all have a happy hour together and learn about our future from our governor while enjoying cocktails,” one supporter tweeted.

It’s where the first-term governor and his director of health, Amy Acton, provide updates, and where DeWine has announced some of the hardest decisions in his four decades in public service: On March 12, he closed the schools. On March 15, he closed bars and restaurants to all but carry-out and delivery service. On March 16, he announced he would back a court order seeking to stop the state’s primary election in order to protect often-elderly poll workers, rescheduling it to June 2, prompting a vigorous debate among law professors about the legality of the delay. Ultimately, the Ohio General Assembly weighed in, passing a bill that extended absentee voting through April 28.

The decisions are painful, but DeWine, 73, has earned support from across the aisle. David Pepper, chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, has sued him over the decision to reschedule the primary for June 2 but has admitted publicly that DeWine’s efforts throughout the crisis have been commendable and even says the decision to delay the election was a reasonable one; he just objects to the way DeWine did it, unilaterally scheduling a new election.