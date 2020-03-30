Former Fed chairwoman warns ‘prolonged recession’ possible

Janet Yellen, the former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, warned Monday that the longer the economy is locked down, the worse the recession will be. But she added she was encouraged by the actions of the Fed and the Congress to support the economy.

“It’s impossible to know at this point how deep the recession will be,” said Yellen, who served as chairwoman of the Fed from 2014 to 2018. “It depends critically on how long the period of social distancing lasts.”

Speaking as part of an online panel hosted by the Brookings Institution, Yellen said the hope is that the “lockdown” can be lifted in May and economic activity will begin to return to normal in early summer. “But a longer period of confinement certainly seems possible,” she said, adding “there could be a second wave of infections after activity resumes.”

Yellen, a distinguished fellow at Brookings, praised the Fed, saying she has “never seen a more rapid Fed response, and they’re giving it their absolute all, they’re throwing everything they possibly can into responding quickly.” She also expressed support for the $2.3 trillion economic package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last week.

Yellen said in a best-case scenario, an economic recovery could resume in the fourth quarter of the year. But she said it’s possible that economic damage that occurs in the meantime “could lead to a prolonged recession.”