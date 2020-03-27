Pandemic pushes states to vote-by-mail, bringing new challenges

States and local election jurisdictions across the country are preparing for a surge in voting by mail this November stemming from people's reluctance to gather in crowds or even venture out if the coronavirus pandemic persists through late fall.

The switch to mail-in ballots is likely to heighten security challenges both on cyber and physical fronts

While many western states including Oregon, Washington, Colorado and parts of California already rely heavily on vote-by-mail, states east of the Mississippi are likely to see an increase in absentee voter requests and for vote-by-mail, and are preparing for that, Ben Hovland, chairman of the Election Assistance Commission, told CQ Roll Call in an interview.

In conference calls with state officials, Hovland said he has heard them discuss changes in processes and procedures to prepare for a surge in vote-by-mail and the risks that could stem from the shift.

“It adds to an already difficult job that state election officials face,” Hovland said. “People need to be aware of potential new risk vectors in as far as some jurisdictions are talking about creating an online portal for voters to request mail-in ballots.”