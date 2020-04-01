Long-shot primary contenders say pandemic won’t stop them

Democrat Andrew Romanoff, a Senate contender from Colorado who has lagged in fundraising behind the state’s former governor and onetime presidential candidate John Hickenlooper, has canceled house parties and overhauled his campaign strategy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite uphill odds of winning the state’s primary in June, Romanoff says he’s more committed to the race and plans to press on.

“It’s hard to raise money. It’s impossible to knock on doors,” he said. But the crisis “makes me more determined to win and, better yet, to actually serve. … I don’t want anybody, especially in the richest nation on earth, to suffer or die on account of problems we could fix.”

Many longer-shot Democratic candidates, like Romanoff, say the pandemic isn’t pushing them out of their primary races, even as they lack support from national party insiders such as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. And some say the COVID-19 crisis may highlight certain policy priorities for them, such as expanded public health care.