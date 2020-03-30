Watchdog seeks probe of campaign spending by Mississippi’s Rep. Palazzo

A watchdog group is asking the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Rep. Steven M. Palazzo over spending more than $180,000 in campaign funds to rent a farm he owns and pay an accounting firm that he founded and is now run by his ex-wife.

From 2018 to 2019, the Mississippi Republican’s campaign account, Palazzo for Congress, paid $60,000 in rent to his farm, Greene Acres LLC, according to complaint filed by the Campaign Legal Center. The farm is in Perkinston, Mississippi, a rural location more than 30 miles away from his campaign committee address in Gulfport, where Palazzo lives.

Under House Rules, members of Congress may lease property to their campaigns, but there must be a bona fide campaign need for the space and the campaign must not pay more than fair market value.

“The public record establishes that Representative Palazzo did not use the property for the 2020 primary campaign even though FEC reports beginning in December 2018 described the rent as for ‘2020 primary’ use,” the Campaign Legal Center’s complaint says.

The complaint also says that at $3,000 a month, “Palazzo for Congress has paid more for rent over the same period than the three other members of the Mississippi House delegation combined.”