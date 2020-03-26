At the Races: $2 trillion edition

Bracing for impact: Many of the primaries postponed so far have affected the presidential race, but congressional campaigns are starting to brace for uncertainty around when and how elections will be administered.

No Good for Riggleman: Virginia’s 5th District is one of a handful in the state where the status of GOP nominating conventions has been thrown into question because of prohibitions against mass gatherings. The turmoil could pose even more trouble for Rep. Denver Riggleman, who is facing an intraparty challenge from former Liberty University athletics director Bob Good.

Cutting room floor: Republican Trent Christensen, who is vying to take on Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams in Utah, wanted to emphasize his commitment to term limits in a campaign launch video by having actors portray House and Senate members on hospital gurneys and in wheelchairs being wheeled through Hill office building hallways. Those scenes were dropped when the video went up on his website a few days later — just before McAdams announced his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Reality check: After Rep. Dan Lipinski’s loss in last week’s Democratic primary in Illinois’ 3rd District, Nathan L. Gonzales of Inside Elections reminded us just how rare it is for a challenger to take out an incumbent of the same party. In the last presidential election cycle, just three incumbents lost primaries. Can you name them?

ICYMI

Calling it quits: Ross LaJeunesse, a former Google executive, just ended his bid for the Democratic nomination in Maine to take on GOP Sen. Susan Collins. LaJeunesse said Thursday he was endorsing Sara Gideon, speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, as COVID-19 had made meeting voters in person untenable. “I cannot ask my supporters to continue working hard, to continue making financial contributions, to continue volunteering, to continue advocating for my campaign when the country is focused on an unprecedented health and economic crisis, and when the type of campaign I planned, meeting voters where they live and work and speaking person to person, is impossible,” he wrote in a lengthy post about his decision. LaJeunesse self-isolated (this newsletter incorrectly described his situation last week) after coming into “indirect contact” with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Gideon is considered the top Democrat in the race and has the endorsement of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.