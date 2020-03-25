Richard Hanna: An unforgettable member of the House

OPINION — Former Rep. Richard Hanna, who died on March 15, was not exactly a household name. But the New York Republican, who served from 2011 to 2017, was probably my favorite candidate interview — and that’s saying something, since I interviewed more than one hundred House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates per cycle from the early 1990s until a few years ago.

Hanna, who was 69 when he died, was a businessman from the construction industry with no political experience, and he first ran for Congress from an upstate New York district in 2008.

He challenged Democratic Rep. Michael Arcuri, a personable, smart and politically pragmatic freshman who had just defeated a mainstream Republican state senator who figured the seat was his, given the district’s past partisanship.

Before Arcuri, the district, which included Utica, Rome and Cooperstown, was reliably Republican, though not all that conservative.

The previous longtime occupant of the seat was Sherwood Boehlert, a liberal Republican and leading environmentalist who was despised by conservatives and demonized as a “Republican In Name Only.” Boehlert was first elected in 1982 and retired in 2006.