5 districts that changed so much, so fast, you could get whiplash

Oftentimes, political trends and change take years or more to develop. The partisan transformation of the South is a good example. In the case of a handful of House seats, however, the partisan switch in representation has been rapid and remarkable.

There are at least five whiplash districts.

Less than six years ago, Virginia’s 7th District was represented by Eric Cantor, the second-highest-ranking Republican in the House. After his loss to Dave Brat in a 2014 primary, the Richmond-area seat was represented by a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a gathering of anti-establishment, conservative firebrands. Now, the 7th is represented by Democrat Abigail Spanberger, one of the stars of the Democratic freshman class who also voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

For nearly 50 years, Illinois’ 6th District was represented by powerful GOP Rep. Henry J. Hyde (who was chairman of the Judiciary and International Relations committees) and Peter Roskam, who rose to become the fourth-ranking Republican in leadership as chief deputy whip. Now, the suburban Chicago seat is represented by Democrat Sean Casten.

Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen represented New Jersey in the House from 1995 through 2019 as did his father for 22 years, starting when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. Now the 11th District is represented by Democrat Mikie Sherrill, who won the open seat in 2018.