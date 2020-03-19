Candidate trying to oust Rep. Ben McAdams, who has COVID-19, edits hospital beds out of video

Days before Rep. Ben McAdams announced he had COVID-19, a candidate vying to unseat the Utah Democrat launched his campaign with a video featuring lawmakers being wheeled on hospital beds through what appear to be the halls of Congress.

That part of the video, for Republican hopeful Trent Christensen, was edited out from the version posted on the candidate’s website Wednesday, as cases of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spiked across the country and hours before McAdams and another lawmaker, Florida GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, announced they had contracted the virus.

Christensen, the CEO of a venture capital firm and the regional finance director for Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, told CQ Roll Call he had been attempting to take “a lighthearted look” at career politicians in Washington but reconsidered as the level of anxiety in the country rose this week. In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, he noted, Utah experienced a 5.7 magnitude earthquake Wednesday.

“With everything going on, we wanted to make sure the tone was appropriate with where everyone was,” he said.

The video is the latest example of political messaging that has fallen flat in recent weeks as candidates attempt to adjust to the rapidly changing mood of a country facing an economic and public health crisis unlike anything in recent memory.