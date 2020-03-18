First member of Congress reports positive coronavirus test

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said Wednesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Florida Republican said in a statement that he developed symptoms last Saturday. He has remained in self-quarantine in Washington.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said. “However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Diaz-Balart explained that he did not leave Washington when the House adjourned on Friday, March 13. He decided not to fly home to Miami because his wife has a preexisting condition that could have put her at higher risk associated with the COVID-19 illness.