Coronavirus election delays are changing dynamics for campaigns

Kim Olson is going to need some new postcards.

Last week, the Texas Democrat’s campaign stopped sending postcards reminding voters about a May 26 primary runoff once it became increasingly clear the election might not happen as scheduled.

That became official Friday night, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott postponed the runoffs until July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olson, a retired Air Force colonel competing for the Democratic nomination in the 24th District, one of the Democrats’ top 2020 targets, had to adjust. And campaigns across the country are doing the same.

The change in Texas underscored how the pandemic could disrupt the races that will affect which party controls Congress next year.