There are just 13 GOP women in the House. That may not change

With just 13 women on Capitol Hill, House Republicans don’t have any room for error if they want to boost their numbers. After this year’s initial batch of primaries, however, and looking ahead at primaries to come, Republicans are at risk of simply breaking even when it comes to their female contingent in the next Congress.

Even though more Republican women have filed to run for the House in at least the last 30 years, getting elected is another story.

One of the easiest ways to increase the number of women is to elect them in open seats in districts that are solidly or leaning Republican. That often requires navigating a competitive primary, rather than having the additional hurdle of defeating a Democratic incumbent.

This cycle, two GOP women are not seeking reelection, Martha Roby of Alabama and Susan W. Brooks of Indiana. But it’s plausible that Republicans won’t replace either with another woman.

Republicans will be replacing Roby with a man after businessman Jeff Coleman and former state Rep. Barry Moore advanced to the July 14 primary runoff in the 2nd District, which covers southeastern Alabama. Jessica Taylor, co-founder of the “Conservative Squad” formed late last year as an alternative to the “squad” of liberal House Democrats that includes New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, finished third in the March 3 primary, about one half of 1 percentage point short of the second runoff slot.