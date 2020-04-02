House Democrats add two more districts to their target list

House Democrats are continuing their offensive campaign while also defending their majority, adding two more seats to their 2020 target list and elevating one Democratic challenger.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is adding Ohio’s 10th and Arkansas’ 2nd districts to its list of targets, according to an announcement shared first with CQ Roll Call.

The committee is also adding Texas Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni to its Red to Blue program. The program means Kulkarni will have additional access to committee resources, and it’s a signal to donors that the committee considers him a formidable challenger.

“It’s never been more important to protect and expand this historic House majority and elect leaders who are committed to fighting for all Americans,” DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos said in a statement.

Republicans need a net gain of 18 seats to flip the House, so Democrats are largely on defense in 2020. But they’re also looking to pick up seats, particularly in the diversifying Texas suburbs like the 22nd District, where Kulkarni is running.