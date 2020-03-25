Unemployment insurance provision hangs up coronavirus relief package

Senate leaders were preparing to unveil a roughly $2 trillion financial rescue package Wednesday that offers payments to families, loans to businesses, expanded unemployment insurance benefits, relief for states and a massive cash infusion for hospitals buckling under COVID-19's strain.

The sweeping legislation was slated to get a Senate floor vote sometime Wednesday before being sent to the House. President Donald Trump has expressed support for the measure.

But so far one relatively small piece of the package — only in the current context could $340 billion be considered small — has been officially released: supplemental appropriations for hospitals as well as various federal agencies on the frontlines of attempting to contain the pandemic.

The remainder of the bill, including tax rebates for most U.S. households, nearly $900 billion in business loans and expanded unemployment insurance intended to fully replace lost wages for four months, hadn't yet been released, though drafts were floating around the Capitol.

The delay appeared to be at least partly due to what Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other Republicans called a "massive drafting error" that could incentivize layoffs by providing unemployment compensation over and above replacement wages.