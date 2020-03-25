COVID-19 stimulus directs aid to schools, suspends student loan payments

The massive stimulus deal reached by senators would provide billions of dollars more in emergency aid for schools compared to the Republican version circulated earlier this week, while seeking to give student loan borrowers a pause in payments without penalty.

The bill would provide $30.9 billion to the Education Department, including an “Education Stabilization Fund,” with specific allocations to support elementary and secondary schools as well as higher education institutions, according to a Senate Appropriations Committee summary.

Among its key provisions, the bill would suspend monthly payments on federally-held student loans through September, with no interest accruing during that suspension, but continue to count these months towards requirements for federal loan forgiveness programs.

The bill did not include a proposal from leading Senate Democrats for $10,000 in outright debt reduction.