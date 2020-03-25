Stimulus bill gives Fed direct loan funds with few strings

The Senate's stimulus package set to go to the floor Wednesday would allow corporations of all types — not just banks — to turn to the Federal Reserve for direct lending with few restrictions on how those funds are used.

The package would give the Treasury secretary $454 billion to support credit facilities established by the Federal Reserve in response to the coronavirus crisis. The funds would also go toward the creation of Fed facilities to provide financing to state and municipalities. The package would also temporarily lift a number of banking regulations while the national COVID-19 emergency persists.

The Fed has created six credit facilities in the last two weeks — in addition to slashing interest rates to almost zero and starting to buy unlimited amounts of U.S. Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities from banks — and has plans to open more in an effort to keep U.S. banks and businesses solvent while much of the economy shuts down to slow the pandemic’s spread.

While the Fed works regularly with banks and other nonbank financial firms, its actions to provide direct credit to other corporations is a step the central bank didn't take even during the 2008 financial crisis.

The $454 billion would fund those credit facilities.