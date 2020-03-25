Oil purchase to fill strategic reserve dropped from stimulus

The Trump administration's plan to top off the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ran into a blockade Wednesday after lawmakers excluded $3 billion in funding for oil purchases from the massive stimulus package before Congress.

Senate Democrats took credit for stripping out that money from the Senate bill, unveiled Wednesday, calling it a “bailout” for the oil industry.

Along with the rest of the roughly $2 trillion package, the appropriations section will be added as an amendment to an unrelated bill that passed the House last year. The Senate is expected to vote on the legislation Wednesday.

The administration had announced plans to buy 77 million barrels — enough to fill the reserve. The SPR has about 640 million barrels of oil and filling it up would cost about $2.3 billion, at current prices.