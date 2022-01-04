‘The concern is looking forward’ regarding Jan. 6

Although the impeachment question began with a partisan divide on the committee, Lofgren said that changed as the facts emerged. Since being elected to the House in 1994, she has seen three impeachments. President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998, and Trump was impeached twice, in 2019 and 2021. Lofgren served as a manager for Trump’s first impeachment trial in early 2020.

Now, months into her work on the Jan. 6 select committee’s investigation into the deadly Capitol attack, Lofgren is concerned that, even for something as grave as a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s role in that effort, there are not many figures in the Republican Party willing to do what Wiggins and other Republicans did decades ago.

“Now you compare that with what we have today — arguably, this plot that we’re uncovering was much worse than what Nixon ever thought of doing. It basically was an effort to overturn the government of the United States,” Lofgren said. “And I am not seeing — as the facts so far, with the exception of a handful of people — Republican officeholders saying, ‘You know, we actually value the democratic republic more than we value the favor of Donald Trump.’ That’s a very scary situation.”

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are the only two GOP members on the select panel and the only two who voted to create the committee. They are both outcasts of the House Republican Conference for refuting Trump’s lies that the election was stolen and for seeking to hold him accountable for his role in inciting the riot. Cheney was purged from the No. 3 position in party leadership and faces a primary challenge from pro-Trump candidates. Kinzinger has opted to retire.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said days after the insurrection that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” but he has since backtracked despite initially floating a possible censure of Trump. McCarthy opposed both a 9/11-style independent commission to investigate the riot and the select committee that was created afterward.