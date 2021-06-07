Assistant Chief Chad Thomas out at Capitol Police

Chad Thomas, the Capitol Police’s assistant chief of police for uniformed operations, which includes the riot control group that was woefully unprepared for Jan. 6, is leaving the department, according to sources familiar with the departure.

In an email from the Capitol Police’s chief of staff to Congress, it says Thomas is no longer serving as commander of uniformed operations and “will be separating from the department.”

In his leadership role, Thomas had a wide purview of entities that ultimately reported to him, including, but not limited to the uniformed officers who provide security screening on the campus, the Civil Disturbance Unit, Hazardous Material Response team and the Containment and Emergency Response team (also known as SWAT).

Thomas, who has been with the Capitol Police since 1996, had a significant role in planning for Jan. 6, when protesters disrupted the counting of electoral votes with an attack on the Capitol. That involved staffing, schedules, SWAT team instructions and security perimeter matters.

On Jan. 6, Thomas directed officers not to use all available equipment, such as heavier less-than-lethal weapons and corresponding munitions that included two types of grenade launchers and sting-ball grenades.