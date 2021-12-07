Capitol Police at odds with IG on security clearances, staffing levels

Capitol Police leadership is reluctant to implement a substantial recommendation from Inspector General Michael A. Bolton that would mandate officers and employees of the department obtain security clearances.

Bolton told the Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Tuesday that “there seems to be some hesitation moving towards that,” referring to his recommendation that sworn officers and operational civilian employees get a top secret clearance and for administrative civilian employees to at least get a secret clearance.

When asked why there was hesitation, Bolton said it could have to do with needing to alter current hiring standards, how to handle current employees who were hired without a clearance and whether the union is opposed to a mandate to get and maintain clearances.

Notably, Bolton floated the concern that if the Capitol Police expended the significant money and resources to get officers those clearances, some officers might turn around and leave for another federal agency “because that is a sought-after tool within the rest of the federal government.”

It is “much easier to move to another federal agency” with such clearances, he added.