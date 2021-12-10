Capitol Police missed gun at security screening
Discrepancies between Thursday and Friday incident reports 'under investigation'
An affidavit by the Capitol Police officer who arrested a House staffer who brought a gun into the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday shows that the employee passed through security and progressed toward their destination with a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun.
Officer Justin Lamb recounted his arrest of Jeffrey Allsbrooks, a logistics manager at the Chief Administrative Office, in a statement on Dec. 9, the date of the incident.
Allsbrooks entered Longworth House Office Building around 7:43 am at the South Capitol Street door. Lamb was assigned to the magnetometer in which people walk through at security. Officer Alpha Kamara was assigned to the x-ray screening machine.
Allsbrooks put his backpack and other items through the x-ray machine to be screened and walked through the magnetometer. He then collected his belongings and “proceeded on to their destination.”
Shortly after Allsbrooks went through screening, Lamb noticed what appeared to be a handgun on the x-ray screen. Lamb alerted Kamara to the screen and the door was locked down. The whole Longworth House Office Building was then put on a stay-in-place lockdown.
“Officers began to canvas the immediate area looking for S1 (Allsbrooks).”
Allsbrooks began to walk back to the screening area and the “bag in their possession was taken and put onto the X-Ray belt for screening,” Lamb said in his statement. “Upon observing what appeared to be a firearm on the screen, S1 (Allsbrooks) was taken into custody at 0827 hours by AO (Lamb).”
Crime scene technicians responded to the scene and recovered a black Glock 19 9mm handgun. It was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition in a 15 round magazine. The gun was not registered in D.C., and Allsbrooks is not licensed to carry a concealed firearm in D.C. He did have a license to carry a concealed firearm from Virginia issued by Henrico County Circuit Court that expires in April of 2026. Allsbrooks is a resident of Richmond, Va.
Allsbrooks was interviewed by Special Agent Lawrence Anayaso of the investigation division.
He was transported to Capitol Police headquarters for processing and then moved to central cell block, where detainees are held until they can see a judge in D.C. Superior Court.
On Friday, the Capitol Police announced Allsbrooks is facing four charges: possession of an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm; possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.
On the day of the incident, the Capitol Police said it took four minutes to track Allsbrooks down after spotting the gun. On Friday, the department issued an update in which they said it took around 12 minutes until Allsbrooks was stopped by officers.
“That is all under investigation,” a Capitol Police spokesperson said in response to a question about whether the department has issued any discipline to Lamb or Kamara, as well as why did the department initially say it took four minutes to track Allsbrooks down and now it is 12 minutes.