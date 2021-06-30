House creates Jan. 6 select committee

The House on Wednesday voted 222-190 to establish the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, a backup option Democrats enlisted after Senate Republicans quelled the formation of a bipartisan, independent 9/11-style commission.

The resolution that was agreed to concerns only the House, so the Senate and White House have no role to weigh in, ensuring the committee will be formed. Still, it is a far cry from the commission initially envisioned and negotiated on a bipartisan basis.

The select committee is tasked with investigating and reporting on the facts and causes relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi will name 13 House members to the panel, five of whom would be appointed after consultation with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The panel’s work would have no finite end date, and the Democratic-appointed chair would be able to subpoena witnesses without the minority’s approval.

Only two Republicans voted for the resolution: Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

“It is with sadness in not having a bipartisan 9/11-type Commission, with allegiance to our oath to the Constitution and with respect for the patriotism of House Members that I request your vote for the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a “Dear Colleague” letter to members ahead of the vote.