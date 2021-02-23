Marquee hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack shows security disarray

Tuesday’s high-profile public hearing to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol exposed inconsistencies from former security officials on what occurred, a fragmented Capitol Police Board and unwillingness to call a failure a failure.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told lawmakers Tuesday that his department received a Jan. 5 FBI intelligence report from the bureau’s Norfolk field office warning of a “war” the following day, but that a sergeant in the department’s intelligence unit who received the vital information did not elevate it to the top.

“The United States Capitol Police department did get that report. I was just advised of that in the last 24 hours,” Sund said. “That report made it from the joint terrorism task force over to our intelligence bureau, over to a sergeant there, and ceased moving forward at that point. No leadership, myself included, over at Capitol Police was made aware of that at the time of the event.”

Still, Sund defended his department.

“Contrary to what others have said, the USCP did not fail,” Sund told the joint hearing of the Senate Rules and Administration and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees.